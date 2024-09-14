CTP (S2E66, 20240921) Gods Not Dead - Wokeist Warping Words Scriptures BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2E66 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Sep 21 2024 and thereafter) at:
http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E66) "God's Not Dead: In God We Trust -- WOKEists Warping Words/Scriptures"
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links) and Transcript Bonus
God's Not Dead: In God We Trust -- WOKEists Warping Words/Scriptures.... God's Not Dead 5th film in Series, Reagan movie, Am I Racist film, movies discussion. How those movies cross-over into past, present, future, CTP episodes discussions. COMMUNITY (Voluntary (Free Will), Charitable, lift UP, etc.) Biblical. COMMUNISM/SOCIALISM (Forced, theft redistribution, tear down, etc.) IS NOT! WOKEists Warping Words/Scriptures outlined. What does David A. R. White, Ronald Reagan, Dennis Quaid, and Matt Walsh, factor here-in.
FYI: Not all things discussed/touched-on here-in can make it into the Show-Notes, for idea of the whole bunches of other things see RELATED ITEMS links below as they'll tell you
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info
Transcript Bonus: (BeforeItsNews) "Language Use and Abuse"
Episode related pieces...
- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD
- https://beforeitsnews.com/education/2024/07/language-use-and-abuse-2464215.html
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/continued-twisting-warping-of-language/
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/continued-twisting-warping-of-language-part-2/
- https://tinyurl.com/FASCICRATS
- https://beforeitsnews.com/sports/2024/06/will-wnba-actually-put-female-pro-sports-really-on-the-map-or-die-to-dei-correctness-hate-2785791.html
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13267400-christitutionalist-politics-s1e5-theater-lobby-for-snacks-politics
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13311537-christitutionalist-politics-s1e6-movies-snacks-and-politics-part-2
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13689775-christitutionalist-politics-s1e15-music-tv-politics-yes-and-movies-again-too
- https://www.mjrtheatres.com/movies/185462-reagan/
- https://www.mjrtheatres.com/movies/313384-the-forge/
- https://www.mjrtheatres.com/movies/1000000641-gods-not-dead-in-god-we-trust/
- https://www.mjrtheatres.com/movies/1000008015-am-i-racist/
- https://beforeitsnews.com/republican/2024/09/do-not-be-like-leftist-snowflakes-2445255.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/conspiracy-theories/2024/09/are-voo-doo-cult-haitians-really-eating-pets-in-ohio-city-2521469.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2024/09/suddenly-many-not-concerned-about-others-health-pure-politics-3059209.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/media/2024/09/update-on-the-media-lies-about-the-harris-v-trump-debate-2516215.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/economics-and-politics/2024/09/is-the-number-six-always-better-than-number-three-just-cuz-6-is-bigger-than-3-2532536.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/u-s-politics/2024/09/enough-is-enough-time-to-harden-schools-not-confiscate-law-abiding-peoples-guns-2615884.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/9-11-and-ground-zero/2024/09/911-somber-remembrance-time-again-2024-2443405.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2024/09/charity-community-biblical-vs-communism-neighborliness-free-will-part-2-3323125.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2024/08/neighborliness-voluntary-community-vs-forced-communism-there-are-big-differences-20300.html