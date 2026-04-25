Steve Sweeney, who survived an Israeli strike in Lebanon last month, says media workers are being 'deliberately targeted' - about the Israeli murder of Amal Khalil

Journalist Steve Sweeney, who survived an Israeli strike in Lebanon last month, says media workers are being "deliberately targeted" despite Israeli claims to the contrary. "Any other country in the world would find themselves isolated on the world stage."

I uploaded 2 prior videos yesterday, about the Israeli murder of Amal Khalil.

Here's the last one that I posted: https://www.brighteon.com/dd5b7204-619c-4789-b3c1-e0ac26fa6d8b