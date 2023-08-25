Hateful Liberal of the Week #14 Makes Disgusting Accusations

This week's hateful liberals are truly vile. They are part of a bevy of freaks, the San Francisco "Pride" board of directors and executives, who all have pronouns under their photos , and this week, they are accusing musician Carlos Santana of so called hate speech. If anyone is guilty of hate speech, it is these God hating, truth hating, heathens.

Edit: Marsha Levine is the board member who put "ey" as one of her pronouns. Apparently this is a "gender neutral" pronoun, or something. These weirdos just make this stuff up and expect all of us to just swallow their bullshit.

Link sfpride.org/team/