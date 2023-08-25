Hateful Liberal of the Week #14 Makes Disgusting Accusations

This week's hateful liberals are truly vile. They are part of a bevy of freaks, the San Francisco "Pride" board of directors and executives, who all have pronouns under their photos , and this week, they are accusing musician Carlos Santana of so called hate speech. If anyone is guilty of hate speech, it is these God hating, truth hating, heathens.
Edit: Marsha Levine is the board member who put "ey" as one of her pronouns. Apparently this is a "gender neutral" pronoun, or something. These weirdos just make this stuff up and expect all of us to just swallow their bullshit.
Link sfpride.org/team/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.