MUST WATCH Essential Biblical Knowledge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KNOWING THIS, More Valuable Than ALL The Money In THE WORLD.. TO KNOW YOUR IDENTITY
This is an OLDER VIDEO That Zack Brought up As a Tool to HELP ALL Those That Come to this channel.. Newcomer or Longs Time Watcher, This SPELLS OUT GENESIS 1 and 2 and EXPOSES The MOST MIS-Taught Ideology and Mainstream Nonsense, So You May Understand and (((((KNOW )))) The Jesus of The BIBLE