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Keto Double Chocolate
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115 views • May 18, 2021
Keto Double Chocolate Cupcake with Cream cheese…and it only takes 90 seconds?! This dessert recipe will be your go-to when you need a little chocolate in your life!
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
Recipe:
1 T Butter
1 Egg
1/2 tsp Vanilla
2 T Almond Flour
1 tsp Swerve
1 Dropper Liquid Stevia
1 T Cacao Powder
Pinch Salt
5 bits of cream cheese (each about the half the size of an almond)
1 T Chocolate Chips
- - - - -
Melt the butter in your mug
Mix in the egg and vanilla
Mix in the rest of the ingredients
Microwave for 90s-1:45
Mix up some heavy cream, cream cheese, and a little keto sweetener for topping
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
Recipe:
1 T Butter
1 Egg
1/2 tsp Vanilla
2 T Almond Flour
1 tsp Swerve
1 Dropper Liquid Stevia
1 T Cacao Powder
Pinch Salt
5 bits of cream cheese (each about the half the size of an almond)
1 T Chocolate Chips
- - - - -
Melt the butter in your mug
Mix in the egg and vanilla
Mix in the rest of the ingredients
Microwave for 90s-1:45
Mix up some heavy cream, cream cheese, and a little keto sweetener for topping
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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