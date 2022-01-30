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Demonic Pedophiles Target Kids: Government Ad Promotes Pedophilia, Transgenderism & Vaxx On Kids
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63 views • January 30, 2022
Australia used to be an overwhelmingly Christian nation, but now they are producing anti-vaxx propaganda that promotes pedophile relationships.
The government in the state of Victoria, which contains the city of Melbourne, paid for a TikTok commercial telling female teenagers to go on 'vaxx dates' with 45 year old women, and to secretly get the jab against their parents wishes. Maria Zee also shared that Australia is planning to bring surprise vaccination clinics to schools and she joins us now to discuss.
The government in the state of Victoria, which contains the city of Melbourne, paid for a TikTok commercial telling female teenagers to go on 'vaxx dates' with 45 year old women, and to secretly get the jab against their parents wishes. Maria Zee also shared that Australia is planning to bring surprise vaccination clinics to schools and she joins us now to discuss.
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