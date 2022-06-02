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UFO Abductees, 5D Spirituality to Survive Upcoming Cataclysms & Psyops Within Multiverse: MC #82
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92 views • June 02, 2022
Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today, we deep dive into the 1st hand account of UFO abductee, Mrs. Dolly Safran who has recall of a lifetime of alien abductions and she would like to relay an ET message to humanity. We also discuss where UFO abductions factor, in the evolving discussion of humanity’s 5D consciousness, and when we each individually evolved in our spiritual psyche to handle 1st contact with higher multi-dimensional beings of the cosmos with author, Preston Dennett. Preston and Dolly, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
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There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
For more information on Preston Dennett's book, please visit his website: https://prestondennett.weebly.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
#PrestonDennett, #DollySafran, #UFO, #ET, #Aliens, #Starseeds, #AlienAbductions, #Symmetry, #Consciousness, #Frequencies, #5D, #5thDimension, #Buddhism, #Lemuria, #PyramidsMegaliths, #ParallelRealities, #RealityShifts, #Multiverse, #Spirituality, #PreLifePlanning, #Meditation, #Dimensions, #MandelaEffects, #Interdimension, #TimeTravel
Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other video sites. PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms. https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
For more information on Preston Dennett's book, please visit his website: https://prestondennett.weebly.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
#PrestonDennett, #DollySafran, #UFO, #ET, #Aliens, #Starseeds, #AlienAbductions, #Symmetry, #Consciousness, #Frequencies, #5D, #5thDimension, #Buddhism, #Lemuria, #PyramidsMegaliths, #ParallelRealities, #RealityShifts, #Multiverse, #Spirituality, #PreLifePlanning, #Meditation, #Dimensions, #MandelaEffects, #Interdimension, #TimeTravel
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