CTP (20260328 S3E145) AI Music discussions continued BTS/SP video

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CTP (S3E145) AI Music continued... Good, Bad, Ugly...
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We follow up on AI music by showing what I’m building with Suno after years away from instruments and recording gear. I share a playlist of AI-generated tracks that range from personal tributes to parodies, plus a few pointed messages about voice, truth, and what can’t be faked live.
• why I moved from physical instruments to Suno AI music creation
• where to find my Suno page and the growing song list (https://tinyurl.com/JLDonSUNO)
• how I use AI for both serious themes and parody songwriting
• why AI voices make live performance unrealistic right now
• “Life and Living” as an open-book message about choices and healing (based on https://tinyurl.com/LifeAndLivingSeries)
• tributes for deployed service members and my dad’s band
• holiday humor with “tear in my green beer” and a Cinco de Mayo party track
• pro-life themes and protecting the most vulnerable
• keeping humor alive through lame puns
• letting people breathe and giving others freedom
• a sports-themed diss track aimed at “Mediocre Max”
• support for law enforcement and first responders in “Back The Blue”
• faith-driven lines about truth and authority (based on https://tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistEduSeries)
• “facts and details matter” as a push for context in journalism
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CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout
CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE