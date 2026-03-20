CTP (20260328 S3E145) AI Music discussions continued BTS/SP video

CTP (S3E145) AI Music continued... Good, Bad, Ugly...

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We follow up on AI music by showing what I’m building with Suno after years away from instruments and recording gear. I share a playlist of AI-generated tracks that range from personal tributes to parodies, plus a few pointed messages about voice, truth, and what can’t be faked live.

• why I moved from physical instruments to Suno AI music creation

• where to find my Suno page and the growing song list (https://tinyurl.com/JLDonSUNO)

• how I use AI for both serious themes and parody songwriting

• why AI voices make live performance unrealistic right now

• “Life and Living” as an open-book message about choices and healing (based on https://tinyurl.com/LifeAndLivingSeries)

• tributes for deployed service members and my dad’s band

• holiday humor with “tear in my green beer” and a Cinco de Mayo party track

• pro-life themes and protecting the most vulnerable

• keeping humor alive through lame puns

• letting people breathe and giving others freedom

• a sports-themed diss track aimed at “Mediocre Max”

• support for law enforcement and first responders in “Back The Blue”

• faith-driven lines about truth and authority (based on https://tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistEduSeries)

• “facts and details matter” as a push for context in journalism

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear