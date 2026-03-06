Seeing this clip of Josie Guilbeau go viral all over the internet and not 1 person posting it has ever provided any context as to who this lady is! Here is context!

Seeing this clip go viral all over the internet and not 1 person posting it has ever provided any context - Here is context!

Palestine Talks: In Conversation with Josie Guilbeau https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iJA8zNOjCDg . CIGA Seminar Series | A Conversation with US Army Intelligence Officer Josephine Guilbeau https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vtiEZ4JfZRU . Josephine Guilbeau — From U.S. Army Intelligence to Confronting Congress on Gaza https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jz8RDKIdft4

