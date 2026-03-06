Seeing this clip of Josie Guilbeau go viral all over the internet and not 1 person posting it has ever provided any context as to who this lady is! Here is context!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/i/status/2030048304839442712
Seeing this clip go viral all over the internet and not 1 person posting it has ever provided any context - Here is context!
Palestine Talks: In Conversation with Josie Guilbeau https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iJA8zNOjCDg
CIGA Seminar Series | A Conversation with US Army Intelligence Officer Josephine Guilbeau https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vtiEZ4JfZRU
Josephine Guilbeau — From U.S. Army Intelligence to Confronting Congress on Gaza https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jz8RDKIdft4 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iJA8zNOjCDg
