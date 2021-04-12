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MAN DIES MOMENTS AFTER GETTING THE JAB -- TURNING HEALTHCARE WORKERS INTO MASS MURDERERS
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744 views • April 12, 2021
He did the one shot drop. Whoever gave him the jab murdered him. I hope they are happy. Thou shalt not murder.
Source: Jim_Crenshaw https://www.bitchute.com/video/pGiaZkLEfPEa/
Source: Jim_Crenshaw https://www.bitchute.com/video/pGiaZkLEfPEa/
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