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The Hammer_ Scorecard_2020 Election Rigging.
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26 views • November 12, 2020
The program that was responsible for a 6000 vote discrepancy in one Detroit precinct is used throughout the Country. Claims these programs were accessed remotely to change election results. Computer Glitches is cover for intervention.
Tom Fitton and Sidney Powell discuss the next steps forward.
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Tom Fitton and Sidney Powell discuss the next steps forward.
Memory Hole Blog Report is the official video series of http://memoryholeblog.org
Please consider supporting this work by becoming a MHB Patron at https://www.patreon.com/memoryhole
Subscribe to our Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/memoryholeblog/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyefGYCOt0Ot9WMS0o9J_FQ?view_as=subscriber
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/memoryholeblog/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/memoryholeblog
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