Ghostly Phenomena, Hauntings, Crash Retrieval – Steve LaPlume Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/03/15/ghosts-crash-retrieval/

Steve LaPlume returns to the Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about ghostly phenomena, hauntings, the Crash Retrieval at the Trinity Atom Bomb Test Site and Department of Energy involvement at RAF Bentwaters/Rendlesham Forest back in the early 1980s.

In Part 2 Steve LaPlume talks about his mercenary experiences in Central America. He also talks about the prospects of civil war in America and the importance of being self sufficient.

Steve LaPlume was a Security Specialst for the United States Air Force with the rank of Airman 1st Class. After his career in the Air Force, Steve became a Mercenary who worked in Central America and other Hot Spots around the world. Steve also worked as a Project Planner and Consultant in the Petro-Chemical Industry.

He also worked as a Professional Body Guard and was a professional Motorcycle Racer.