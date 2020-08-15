© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's Treasury Secretary BEGS For Coins Amid Massive Shortage
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • August 15, 2020
Trump's Treasury Secretary BEGS For Coins Amid Massive Shortage
Trump's Treasury Secretary BEGS For Coins Amid Massive Shortage
26,610 views•Aug 13, 2020
2.5K
85
SHARE
SAVE
DAHBOO77
448K subscribers
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin urged his Twitter followers on Tuesday to swap out their spare coins for cash at banks amid a continuing nationwide coin shortage that appears to be worsening.
There's currently a shortage of pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which led the Federal Reserve to start rationing coins in June.
The problem with their excuse is, That they ARE NOT USING THEM TO GIVE OUT! THEY ARE KEEPING THEM! NEXT UP, CASH!-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/mnu...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Sign UP! https://dlive.tv/DLive?wnt=go_live?re...
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/r/refer/streamer?nam...
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Trump's Treasury Secretary BEGS For Coins Amid Massive Shortage
26,610 views•Aug 13, 2020
2.5K
85
SHARE
SAVE
DAHBOO77
448K subscribers
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin urged his Twitter followers on Tuesday to swap out their spare coins for cash at banks amid a continuing nationwide coin shortage that appears to be worsening.
There's currently a shortage of pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which led the Federal Reserve to start rationing coins in June.
The problem with their excuse is, That they ARE NOT USING THEM TO GIVE OUT! THEY ARE KEEPING THEM! NEXT UP, CASH!-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/mnu...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Sign UP! https://dlive.tv/DLive?wnt=go_live?re...
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/r/refer/streamer?nam...
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.