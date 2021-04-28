© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Understanding Alzheimer's Disease Through Genetic Mutations with Pierre N. Tariot and Yakeel Quiroz-Gaviria
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • April 28, 2021
How can specific clusters of individuals in populations in certain parts of the world further dementia research worldwide? New research shows that mutations present in younger group members can help prevent the early onset of symptoms.
Listen up to learn:
The specific mutation that causes a high concentration of early-onset dementia
If regional diets can play a role in the onset of Alzheimer's Disease
How the level of risk can be calculated based on the presence of genes
Pierre N. Tariot, director of Banner Alzheimer's Institute, and Yakeel Quiroz-Gaviria, associate professor of psychology at Harvard University, share their work with genetic mutations that affect the onset of dementia.
Due to a lack of understanding previously present in the communities where the genetic mutations have been present, research is only now uncovering the mysteries behind the cluster of high-density cases. Whether it be diet or other outside factors at play, the genetic mutations caused can shed light on the factors that may lead to Alzheimer's Disease or early-onset Dementia.
With a new understanding of family history, variants of genes can be tracked to determine the likelihood individuals will be at risk throughout their lives. If the genetic line is interrupted by introducing outside genes, the likelihood may go down, but the gene mutation will remain present.
Visit https://www.beingpatient.com, https://mapp.mgh.harvard.edu, or https://www.banneralz.org for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
The specific mutation that causes a high concentration of early-onset dementia
If regional diets can play a role in the onset of Alzheimer's Disease
How the level of risk can be calculated based on the presence of genes
Pierre N. Tariot, director of Banner Alzheimer's Institute, and Yakeel Quiroz-Gaviria, associate professor of psychology at Harvard University, share their work with genetic mutations that affect the onset of dementia.
Due to a lack of understanding previously present in the communities where the genetic mutations have been present, research is only now uncovering the mysteries behind the cluster of high-density cases. Whether it be diet or other outside factors at play, the genetic mutations caused can shed light on the factors that may lead to Alzheimer's Disease or early-onset Dementia.
With a new understanding of family history, variants of genes can be tracked to determine the likelihood individuals will be at risk throughout their lives. If the genetic line is interrupted by introducing outside genes, the likelihood may go down, but the gene mutation will remain present.
Visit https://www.beingpatient.com, https://mapp.mgh.harvard.edu, or https://www.banneralz.org for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.