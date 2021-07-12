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What 'DEW' the 2018 Paradise Camp Fire and the Recent Lytton, B.C. Creek Fire Both Have in Common?
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93 views • July 12, 2021
The full video is available on my BitChute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7KSJ0PjdMEUN/
Almost two weeks ago when I heard and then saw that the Village of Lytton in beautiful British Columbia got caught up in a 'firestorm' and burned to the ground in less then an hour I knew that it was another Paradise, California event from the Fall of 2018. The characteristics of the fire and the crazy anomolies (including cars melting to their rims) needed to have a second look. On my previous (original) YouTube Channel I covered the Camp Fire in it's entirety and realized that it was not a normal fire and just looking at how the Lytton Fire acted on that scorching hot day in Western Canada I just knew that there was more to this fire then meets the human eye. If indeed this fire was the 'act of man' which mainstream media repeatedly told us - then the next question must be - for what reason(s) did 'man' want the lovely Village of Lytton, B.C. burned to the ground?
Related video:
THE WORST IS YET TO COME
Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aMSbxZaBRot8/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/7KSJ0PjdMEUN/
Almost two weeks ago when I heard and then saw that the Village of Lytton in beautiful British Columbia got caught up in a 'firestorm' and burned to the ground in less then an hour I knew that it was another Paradise, California event from the Fall of 2018. The characteristics of the fire and the crazy anomolies (including cars melting to their rims) needed to have a second look. On my previous (original) YouTube Channel I covered the Camp Fire in it's entirety and realized that it was not a normal fire and just looking at how the Lytton Fire acted on that scorching hot day in Western Canada I just knew that there was more to this fire then meets the human eye. If indeed this fire was the 'act of man' which mainstream media repeatedly told us - then the next question must be - for what reason(s) did 'man' want the lovely Village of Lytton, B.C. burned to the ground?
Related video:
THE WORST IS YET TO COME
Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aMSbxZaBRot8/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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