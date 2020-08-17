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Beatles - Hold Me Tight - (Beatles Cartoon Remaster Complete - 1965) - Bubblerock HD
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76 views • August 17, 2020
Here's a great Beatles cartoon from 1965
that I remastered and made complete song and pics
of "Hold Me Tight" from 1964.
Fun video and one of them best animations from the series
In nice stereo studio mix.
Come and subscribe and check out my other Beatles
and various retro music pop acts from the 50s , 60s & 70s
at my Bubblerock Youtube channel - danbanrock1
Over 800 videos.
It's Fab !!!
Hold Me Tight !!!
Peace ,
Dan
that I remastered and made complete song and pics
of "Hold Me Tight" from 1964.
Fun video and one of them best animations from the series
In nice stereo studio mix.
Come and subscribe and check out my other Beatles
and various retro music pop acts from the 50s , 60s & 70s
at my Bubblerock Youtube channel - danbanrock1
Over 800 videos.
It's Fab !!!
Hold Me Tight !!!
Peace ,
Dan
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