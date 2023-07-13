One Step Beyond.........

RFI on the Nextel 5G system Court and technical in Oz installed the Firefighters Station.
Dear installers, it's good money in hard times, FOR A REASON!
Your installing your own personal prison :( and for the rest of humanity..............
No 5G, no NWO cashless tracking and enslavement, the lynch pin so to speak.
No violence, peaceful lawful disasembly of the borg/mind interface.
No eye's and Ear's, makes AI (AM I - a mimicer LOL) a dull robot.
God Bless and protect all the trutherseeks around the Earth,
Keep on Rockin'
Cheers.
