Who decides how this world works and why do we let them? || Original Poem

Once you start waking up, you start asking questions. Or… once you start asking questions, you start waking up.
If you would like to donate to this channel at any point, it is always appreciated.
paypal.me/breaunamichelle
Thank You:
Audacity Free Audio Software
OBS Free Recording Software
VSDC Free Video Editor
Milkdrop Audio Visualizer
YouTube Audio Library: Awful by Josh pan
Pixabay Images by: StockSnap, MiamiAccidentLawyer, 4466844, advogadoaguilar, Skitterphoto, biker_becca, geralt, PDPics, Rigby40, klimkin, Tumisu
#rant #poet #fightforthesky
society, ,observations, commentary, poetry, philosophy, creative writing, liberty, Libertarian, rules
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.