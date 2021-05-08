Mantis Laser Academy, X10 Elite, & Gecko45

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Sig P320 Most Innovative Pistol
https://youtu.be/n9Es1bZwjyo
Mossberg MC2c
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7-qRQ7WeF8GJ1Cz6zLalb5
KelTec P17
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5sOT82t51JnDu0F9ZCkv1h
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
Laser Academy Targets
https://mantisx.com/collections/laser-academy/products/laser-academy-smart-targets
Mantis Training Academy Kits
https://mantisx.com/pages/laser-academy
Mantis X10 Elite
https://mantisx.com/collections/x-systems/products/mantis-x10-elite
0:00 Sig P320
0:38 MC2c
1:16 P17
1:42 Mantis X10 Elite
3:15 Three Challenges
3:36 Patches
4:45 Gecko45
5:40 Gecko45 Challenge
8:20 Laser Academy
10:27 Two Devices
11:24 Multitasking
13:22 Bonus