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Mantis Laser Academy, X10 Elite, & Gecko45
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85 views • May 08, 2021
A must have for any aspiring pistolero, rifle marksman, or airsoft warrior...Mantis X10 Elite. Even better when paired with (for firearms) the Mantis Laser Academy.

Sig P320 Most Innovative Pistol
https://youtu.be/n9Es1bZwjyo

Mossberg MC2c
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7-qRQ7WeF8GJ1Cz6zLalb5

KelTec P17
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5sOT82t51JnDu0F9ZCkv1h

How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK

Laser Academy Targets
https://mantisx.com/collections/laser-academy/products/laser-academy-smart-targets

Mantis Training Academy Kits
https://mantisx.com/pages/laser-academy

Mantis X10 Elite
https://mantisx.com/collections/x-systems/products/mantis-x10-elite


0:00 Sig P320
0:38 MC2c
1:16 P17
1:42 Mantis X10 Elite
3:15 Three Challenges
3:36 Patches
4:45 Gecko45
5:40 Gecko45 Challenge
8:20 Laser Academy
10:27 Two Devices
11:24 Multitasking
13:22 Bonus
Keywords
mantislaser academy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy