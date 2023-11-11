U. S. Highway 212: Beartooth Scenic Byway

This video displays photographs that I took on a recent daytrip, traveling on U. S. Highway 212, also known as the Beartooth Scenic Byway. It features panoramic views of the Absaroka Range. The scenery depicts the awesome beauty of the natural world. This video reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.
