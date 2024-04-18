



On the evening that the Spokane Inlander put out a hit piece on Veterans On Patrol's founder Lewis Arthur stating that the Crosswalk had a BOLO on him, Mr. Arthur was seen making a special delivery to the homeless teen shelter.





It was late in the evening when Lewis Arthur approached the front door of the Crosswalk carrying two garbage bags filled with shoes and clothes for the residents that live there.





A female counselor is seen smiling as she answered the door to accept the gifts from Arthur.





In no point in their brief conversation did the counselor show distress or concern for her safety as the man dressed in camoflage handed the bags over to her.





With the way that Nate from the Inlander described the lockdown that allegedly was caused after the Washington State Coalition For Children delivered donuts to the facility, one would have expected that doors would have never opened to receive the unexpected special delivery from someone who was a known threat to them.





Instead, after walking away, Lewis & I sat outside of the building for a half an hour while we entered work into our phones and discussed our next moves for the evening.





Swat teams did not surround us, nor did police officers stop to ask us what we were doing while we were parked there.





I believe the Spokane Inlander's article regarding the activities of Lewis Arthur's activity was much to do about nothing.





Maybe one day when young Nate gains more experience in journalism, he will learn to write his articles with more honesty & integrity.





Until then we will continue to provide you what he & the Spokane Inlander refuses to...





The Unvarnished Truth. 😉





Disclosure: I finally broke down and read the article & the many comments that are in support of the Washington State Coalition For Children now that we are outside of the city limits.





I had not at the moment I filmed this.





Lewis still refuses to read it.





