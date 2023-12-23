A Drag Queen Christmas’ Fulfills End Times Bible Prophecy-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 22 2023

We take some really brutal headlines, surgically remove the emotion normally associated with such things, and line it up with prophecy inside your King James Bible.

Reading the headlines on a daily basis can be an eye-watering, mind blowing, and trauma inducing experience on many levels and on all levels. The question people keep asking me is how much longer can all this go on? That’s a great question, one that the prophet Isaiah in fact asked in chapter 6 of his book on the end times.

“Then said I, Lord, how long? And he answered, Until the cities be wasted without inhabitant, and the houses without man, and the land be utterly desolate, And the LORD have removed men far away, and there be a great forsaking in the midst of the land.” Isaiah 6:11,12 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, when NTEB first launched in 2009, the ratio of good news to bad news was around 1 good news item for 10 bad ones. Here nearly 15 years later, it is one good news item for 100 bad ones. But rather than have our last Podcast of 2023 be a real downer, I want to use our platform today to bring you some really good news. What could that be? Well, it’s the ‘really good news’ that all of this rapidly-multiplying bad news is happening because end times Bible prophecy hidden in your King James Bible said it would happen in these last days. I say it’s ‘hidden’ not because it’s some arcane thing I am plucking out of thin air, but it’s hidden due to the fact that most preachers and Bible teachers don’t preach and teach on it. On this episode we take some really brutal headlines, surgically remove the emotion normally associated with such things, and line it up with prophecy. Doing this will show even the most hardened post toastie skeptic how close we really are to hearing the words ‘come up hither’.



