WASTING SOLDIERS IN MEDIA ATTACKS, UKRAINE RETREATS IN DONBASS

Despite the fact that the Ukrainian military went on defense on almost all frontlines, Kiev continues fulfilling NATO wishes and does not stop desperate its attacks on the Russian border. The Ukrainian army has lost more than 1,500 militants in the last three days of senseless operations. Russian presidential elections began on March 15 and will last until March 17. NATO will definitely use this last chance to harm popular support for Putin. More terrorist attacks and bloody assaults are yet to come.





Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot stop losing ground in Donbass. The pace of the Russian advance has slowed down, but the assaults continue in different directions.





Heavy battles are ongoing to the west of Avdeevka. Russian forces are gnawing through the Ukrainian defense line with varied success.





After the recent Ukrainian counterattack in Tonenkoe, Russian troops have regained the initiative. Over the past day, they advanced in the central and western part of the village, as well as expanded their zone control in the fields to the north.





Russian forces are also increasing pressure on the Ukrainian remnants on the north-western outskirts of Orlovka.





Clashes have reached the outskirts of Semenovka located on the western bank of the local river.





On the northern flank, Russian forces are in control of the eastern streets of the village of Berdychi, while the Ukrainian army is holding its defense in the western part across the river.





Over the past week, Russian troops achieved new tactical gains in Pervomaiskoe located to the south of Avdeevka. Advancing from the northern outskirts, they broke into the center of the town. As a result, Ukrainian troops were forced to retreat from the large eastern and central parts. The Ukrainian garrison is also threatened by the Russian offensive on the southern flank. On March 12, the Russian military claimed control of Nevelskoe.





Recent days were marked by successful Russian attacks in the Southern Donetsk direction. While clashes are ongoing in the center of Novomikhailovka, Russian forces are surrounding the village from the north. Over the past day, they advanced about 2 kilometers in this area of the field.





Ukrainian units are trying to counterattack on the southern outskirts of Pobeda, which is located nearby, but so far they have only suffered losses.





Meanwhile, the frontlines are starting to move in the Ugledar direction, where they have remained unchanged after months of positional battles. The Russian attack west of the city allowed to expand the zone of their control near the small village of Shevchenko. In the case of a further advance, Russian forces may straighten the front and threaten the Ukrainian defense line west of the fortress of Ugledar.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-retreats-in-donbass/