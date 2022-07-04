False Christs: They ARE The Modern Church!

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There are many who are claiming to be Jesus Christ reincarnated. The most of us know not to be sucked in by these false christs. However, what about all the other thousands of false christs? The majority of professing Christians today have been deceived into obeying these false Christs of the churches in preference to THE Christ.