Cardinal Müller defies globalist LGBT agenda in bombshell interview
Published a month ago
LifeSiteNews


October 17, 2022


Commenting on what he has termed a "hostile takeover" of the Catholic Church by ideologues and prelates inside of it, German Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former Prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, sat down with LifeSiteNews to elaborate further on the crises facing believers. Join LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale as he goes one-on-one with Cardinal Müller to discuss the "heresy of blessing homosexual unions," the criminality of "castrating boys," "LGBT lunacy," how the papacy is "defined by limitations," and why it is urgent for the Pope to speak truth to those who are in error.


