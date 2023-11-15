The Dark Side of Transhumanism: Dangers of the Mark of the Beast in AI Integration



Humane AI is a company that claims to create artificial intelligence that is ethical, human-centered, and respectful of privacy. However, some people may argue that Humane AI could be used for evil and tie to the mark of the beast, which is a symbol of allegiance to the Antichrist in the end times, according to the Book of Revelation.

One possible way that Humane AI could be used for evil is by creating a powerful and deceptive virtual assistant that programs you to eventually hook you up to the ai god / hive mind and make you the cell phone / biohacked. The result, no more free will. Eventually the anti-Christ will be tied to AI with a fake resurrection and be displayed as a hologram, the “image of the beast” that is described in Revelation 13:14-15.

The hologram man-made likeness of the Antichrist that can speak and cause those who do not worship it to be killed will be an Ai quantum computer but run by the AC.

Another possible way that Humane AI could tie to the mark of the beast is by creating a wearable device that could track and control people’s actions and behaviors that will prime the pump for the real MOTB in you. This could be similar to the “mark of the beast” that is described in Revelation 13:16-18, which is a mark on the right hand or on the forehead that is required for buying and selling, and that represents the name or the number of the Antichrist.