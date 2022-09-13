Create New Account
Beltway Conservative Groups Begin to Oppose Endless Ukraine Gravy Train
Published 2 months ago
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 13, 2022

After tens of billions have been shoveled into the black hole of Ukraine, known as the most corrupt country in Europe, Beltway conservative groups are belatedly waking up to the dollar hemorrhage. With a new $14 billion dollar giveaway on the table, groups such as Heritage Action and Center for Renewing America are screaming "enough!" Also today: one astrophysicist shocks the world.

