© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
33-YEAR-OLD MAN CALLS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE "IDIOTS" & "MORONS" THEN DIES 3.5 MONTHS AFTER 2ND DOSE (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
699 views • July 31, 2021
33-YEAR-OLD MAN CALLS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE "IDIOTS" & "MORONS" THEN DIES 3.5 MONTHS AFTER 2ND DOSE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aU9paVhrz0K5/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Karma can and will kick your ass. What comes around will go around. In this life or the next. I promise you.
Source: Fat News
LESS
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aU9paVhrz0K5/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Karma can and will kick your ass. What comes around will go around. In this life or the next. I promise you.
Source: Fat News
LESS
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.