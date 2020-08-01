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Liberal politicians treat immigration laws as ‘mere suggestions’ : Judd
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10 views • August 01, 2020
National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd responds to an Illinois woman pleading guilty to labor trafficking as well as meth being found on the U.S.-Mexico border. He also gives an update on how the border wall has impacted illegal immigration.
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