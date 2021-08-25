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Lindsey Graham Helps Biden's Court Appointments, 3681
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20 views • August 25, 2021
Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.
How Sen. Lindsey Graham has continued to slip through the net and expose himself to every Republican as the Rhino-in-Chief is a complete mystery to many.
Every time he would stab President Trump in the back, he could immediately weasel out of it by saying a few nice things about him and the chorus of approval on TV news was overwhelming.
But with Trump out of the picture – temporarily – Graham has been busy promoting the Biden anti-American agenda through it’s most subtle yet most politically significant moves – packing the courts with essentially communists.
Think this is far-fetched, right-wing conspiracy nonsense? Let’s see what Tucker Carlson revealed tonight.
[insert]
So, here’s one of the reasons. Tonight, just 30 minutes after Tucker’s story went out on Fox, Hannity had as a guest on this show, Lindsey Graham.
[insert]
Senate Republicans need to take Sen. Graham into a private conference room and read him the riot act – no more working to confirm Biden appointees, or …. What?? That’s just it. Lindsey Graham just won re-election to his new 6-year term in Nov. of 2020 by a 54-44 margin – in other words, a landslide. Probably one of the few Republicans to do so in the troubled 2020 election.
Republicans cannot afford – at least for the next 14 months – to lose his support on critical votes, so that means, Lindsey can pretty much do whatever he wants to do.
I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.
How Sen. Lindsey Graham has continued to slip through the net and expose himself to every Republican as the Rhino-in-Chief is a complete mystery to many.
Every time he would stab President Trump in the back, he could immediately weasel out of it by saying a few nice things about him and the chorus of approval on TV news was overwhelming.
But with Trump out of the picture – temporarily – Graham has been busy promoting the Biden anti-American agenda through it’s most subtle yet most politically significant moves – packing the courts with essentially communists.
Think this is far-fetched, right-wing conspiracy nonsense? Let’s see what Tucker Carlson revealed tonight.
[insert]
So, here’s one of the reasons. Tonight, just 30 minutes after Tucker’s story went out on Fox, Hannity had as a guest on this show, Lindsey Graham.
[insert]
Senate Republicans need to take Sen. Graham into a private conference room and read him the riot act – no more working to confirm Biden appointees, or …. What?? That’s just it. Lindsey Graham just won re-election to his new 6-year term in Nov. of 2020 by a 54-44 margin – in other words, a landslide. Probably one of the few Republicans to do so in the troubled 2020 election.
Republicans cannot afford – at least for the next 14 months – to lose his support on critical votes, so that means, Lindsey can pretty much do whatever he wants to do.
I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.
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