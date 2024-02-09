And We Know 2.8.2024 Putin interview, Enc@re 2024, MSM joins in, Perfect timing, 3 billion people watch, AWAKE, Pr

LT of And We Know





Feb 8, 20243





This Tucker interview tonight will be making waves…talk about a perfect time to get information out to the world about how this all played out… WOW. We have more to show you on how the MSM is actually feeling the pain and pushing people to watch it..oh yeah. The operation to move the minorities to the truth of Trump continues… it is marvelous… a lot to cover…lets go.





Stephen A. Smith: How the Hell are Illegals Getting $53 Million, but Have Nothing for Folks who were Born and Raised Here? — “That’s why Trump is on the Verge of Being Re-Elected” https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1755295437261533351?s=20





Grooming our kids and Tucker with Putin https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1180





Frequency by Trey Smith’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHOzzTXAphU





Imagine what kind of meltdown CNN is going to have if Putin tells Tucker that the New World Order consists of pedophiles that worship Satan to an audience of millions. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18569





Toby Keith was one of the few musicians who had the guts to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017 and refused to back down from the pressure coming from the establishment to reject 45. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18570





Nikki Haley is being shamed in real time as she just lost in Nevada to "None of These Candidates." https://t.me/PepeMatter/18591





Terrence Williams illegal immigrant https://t.me/PepeMatter/18592





Biden's Top 10 Accomplishments of 2023: https://t.me/PepeMatter/18596





Hillary Clinton is in a deep panic over Tucker Carlson’s interview with Putin and she is already trying to discredit him before the interview airs tomorrow. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18605





The War On Children (Don Jr. Edition)

Watch it here: https://rumble.com/v4b133f-the-war-on-children-don-jr.-edition.html





What happened to the music industry? https://t.me/qthestormrider777/20075





Tucker covering biolabs in Ukraine http://rumble.com/vwzpu1-tucker-carlson-why-does-ukraine-have-secret-biolabs-in-ukraine.html





NEW - Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei says, "You cannot talk about the truth" nowadays: "I grew up within heavy political censorship in China. Today in the West, you're doing exactly the same." https://t.me/qthestormrider777/20106





"Everything Wrong With Our Elections Summed Up In Under 4 Minutes." It provides a comprehensive overview of the flaws and issues within our electoral system https://t.me/traceytray17/230481

