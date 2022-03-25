© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Peterson Pierre - Life Insurance Companies Deny Claims Due to Covid Vaccine
Follow
2
Share
Report
235 views • March 25, 2022
'Death from Medical Experiment' - Life Insurance Companies are Starting to Deny COVID Vaccine Claims
Dr. Pierre: "Even the judge says that the side effects from the vaccine are well known; they've been made public. There's absolutely no way that this gentleman could NOT have known the side effects. He willingly CHOSE to get the vaccine, and he died as a result. And because it was a choice, they're calling it a suicide.”
Dr. Pierre: "Even the judge says that the side effects from the vaccine are well known; they've been made public. There's absolutely no way that this gentleman could NOT have known the side effects. He willingly CHOSE to get the vaccine, and he died as a result. And because it was a choice, they're calling it a suicide.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.