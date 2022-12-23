MIND ALTERING mRNA VACCINES! - Transhumanist Agenda EXPOSED! - MASS Death Continues!

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on recent conversations among doctors and whistleblowers regarding the makeup of the mRNA injections.

Not only are these injections that cannot be defined as "vaccines" killing massive numbers of people as studies pile up, but there appears to be an effect on the human brain leading to mental disorders and personality disorders following the shots.

In this video, we go over some examples of how this could be happening. Are people going crazy after taking the injections? Are people losing rationality? Keep in mind that a big part of the Great Reset transhumanist agenda is to take absolute control of the human mind and play people against each other. Order out of chaos as they say.





World Alternative Media

2022