Frank Lasee - "Truth in Energy and Climate"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published Yesterday |
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

On Thursday, Dec 8, 2022 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Frank Lasee

Topic: Truth in Energy and Climate

www.truthinenergyandclimate.com.

Bio:

Frank Lasee served as a Wisconsin State Senator and in Governor Scott Walker’s administration. The senate district he represented had a coal plant, natural gas plant, 2 nuclear plants, biogas plant, biodigesters, wind towers, now a solar plant and many miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. 


Frank is an expert on energy and environmental issues. His articles have appeared in the Washington Examiner, Washington Post, Real Clear Energy, he has been a guest on TV and radio news and has spoken to more than 15,000 people in large and small groups. He is the president of Truth in Energy and Climate. Which is dedicated to exactly that, providing unbiased truth of energy and climate.


Frank can tailor his speaking to any audience, keep it interesting, fun, and informative. He is qualified to speak on energy, environment, climate, insurance, health, government, government regulations and politics. Frank was a Senator when tens of thousands of protesters occupied the Wisconsin Capitol and demonstrated for two months. 


You can see more of Frank’s information at www.truthinenergyandclimate.com


Frank urges you to talk about energy and climate with the unconvinced. The left is using the false climate catastrophe narrative to drive unnecessary, expensive, harmful energy policy. 



Interview Council



Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress

www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND 
Podcast: INpowered 
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
