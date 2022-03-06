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Who is the Villain? Who is the Hero?
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40 views • March 06, 2022
Are there monsters amongst us? Many will say no, while others will say most certainly there are! Monsters come in many forms and if you have your eyes wide open you can see all sides of a story, thus, finding your way to the truth. Things hidden are not hidden for long once the light is shone upon them. Take a trip to Jekyll Island or a walk back in history to revisit stories that have been told. Find out if they are true or if they have been fabrications and distortions of the real events.
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