666 in Universal Product Codes (Bar Codes)!

Each death jab contains mRNA, Graphene hydroxide & Luciferase. mRNA gene therapy binds with your DNA making a synthetic cDNA transforming recipients into Trans human a kind of man or man kind as we know it, not an original human being, the Luciferase gives your DNA a barcode, the graphene hydroxide makes this readable via barcode scan or computer. This is how you’re being marked with the mark of the beast, the system is the beast, mRNA is what binds it to recipients cDNA.



Humans are made up of 6 protons, 6 neutrons and 6 electrons. They use these numbers 666 to mock the creation of human beings.



They have technology to transfer these barcodes into humans via injections. Each booster is like an update to the operating system or mainframe which will be run by AI on a 5g system. A social credit system and cashless society will be brought in once majority of sheeple have been vaxxinated.



⚠️For truth, knowledge, guidance and wisdom follow our telegram group.⚠️



https://t.me/UsaAwakening