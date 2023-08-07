Senator Ted Harvey: Joe Biden Campaigning on the Economy is Good for the GOP

Ted Harvey is the Chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President and joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the upcoming 2024 election. The Biden Regime is touting their “success” when it comes to the economy, but the true numbers tell a completely different story.





As we approach the heart of election season, it’s important to understand that there’s only one Republican that is up for the job of POTUS and that has the best chance of doing what needs to be done to save America… and that is Donald J Trump. During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Senator Harvey and I dive deep into the important issues that our nation faces and what we can do to turn things around.





