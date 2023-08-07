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Senator Ted Harvey: Joe Biden Campaigning on the Economy is Good for the GOP
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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10 views • August 07, 2023

Ted Harvey is the Chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President and joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the upcoming 2024 election. The Biden Regime is touting their “success” when it comes to the economy, but the true numbers tell a completely different story.


As we approach the heart of election season, it’s important to understand that there’s only one Republican that is up for the job of POTUS and that has the best chance of doing what needs to be done to save America… and that is Donald J Trump. During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Senator Harvey and I dive deep into the important issues that our nation faces and what we can do to turn things around.


To support Ted Harvey and The Committee to Defeat the President, please visit https://stopjoe.com.


Make sure you register for Mike Lindell’s live-stream event coming up on August 16th and 17th where he’ll lay out his plan to fix our rigged election system before the 2024 Election. Use promo code FFN to get a FREE gift when you sign up for this FREE livestream at https://lindellevent.com.


Support Mike Lindell by shopping at MyPillow using promo code FFN for MASSIVE discounts. Https://mypillow.com 

Keywords
podcasteconomydonald trumppotusjoe bidenron desantisfreedom first network2024 electionjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnted harvey
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