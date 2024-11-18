The Truth About Hell: Understanding Hell Imagery

The bible is full of imagery of the final judgment, especially in the New Testament. Yet many take these vivid descriptions to mean that God is sustaining the wicked for eternity only to torture them with supernatural fires and worms. Careful study of the context of these passages reveals a very different story, and today we will examine the major pictures of hell shown in the bible and what they truly have to say.





✅ Stay Connected ✅

✅ Watch Ad Free ✅

✅ Download ALL My Content ✅

https://www.danceoflife.com





🦊 Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat) 🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794





✝️ Statement of Faith ✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith





📢 Read My Testimony 📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian





🙏 Support My Work 🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work





🕒 Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends 🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work





❤️ Encouragement & The Gospel ❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement





---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide





The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion





Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series





Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series





Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series





Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series





Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series





Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually





Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d





Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle





Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot





Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54





Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery





Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer





Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop





1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah





Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy





The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy





Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85





Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in





00:00 - Introduction & Review

13:18 - The Lake of Fire

46:35 - Unquenchable Fire

1:16:58 - The Gates of Hell

1:21:20 - 2 Thessalonians 1:9

1:37:23 - The Parable of the Unforgiving Servant

2:01:39 - Weeping & Gnashing of Teeth