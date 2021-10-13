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Autopsies : la moitié des morts étudiés seraient morts du "vaccin Covid"
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20 views • October 13, 2021
Selon une étude allemande rendue publique à Bolzano en Italie, après autopsie des corps de patients morts moins de deux semaines après la 2e vaccination, la moitie des décès seraient dus au "vaccin".
Source vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-weRnuTgBF8
Source vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-weRnuTgBF8
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