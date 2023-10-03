100 MILLION AMERICAS DEATHS ANGEL CAME UP AND SAID THERE'S NO MORE TIME (a WATCHMAN ON THE WALL EZEKEL 33

NUCLEAR WAR DRILLS IN RUSSIA….EMERGENCY ALERT IN USA ON OCT. 4

Alarm bells are ringing warning that nuclear war is coming soon, but few people hear them. TruNews will give you the latest details. We will also tell you about the mysterious scratches and dents on Barack Obama’s SUV that the news media has covered up. And we have information about researchers’ plans to develop an mRNA vaccine that can be administered by breathing in the vaccine. Troubling reports from Moscow that a massive civil defense drill will be held in Russia tomorrow – October 3.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart.

Airdate 10/02/23









Ezekiel 33 NIV



The word of the Lord came to me: “Son of man, speak to your people and say to them: ‘When I bring the sword against a land, and the people of the land choose one of their men and make him their watchman, and he sees the sword coming against the land and blows the trumpet to warn the people, then if anyone hears the trumpet but does not heed the warning and the sword comes and takes their life, their blood will be on their own head. Since they heard the sound of the trumpet but did not heed…

