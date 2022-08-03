Let’s Talk about jUkraine ✡

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The Khazarian Jews of Ukraine are waging war against Russia, (((their))) eternal enemy.
Recorded August 3, 2022
How Jewish Is the War Against Russia? @ https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/07/15/how-jewish-is-the-war-against-russia/
Ukraine Is The Latest Neocon Disaster @ https://www.tikkun.org/ukraine-is-the-latest-neocon-disaster/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=aad56c14-e4e5-40c2-8962-eaf42faed792
Zelensky to consider honoring gay porn star @ https://www.rt.com/russia/558864-billy-herrington-ukraine-zelensky/
The Jewish Takeover of Ukraine And the example of political prisoner Nadiya Savchenko @ http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-jewish-takeover-of-ukraine/
What Role Does Judaism Play in Ukraine Conflict? @ https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/02/22/what-role-does-the-jewish-component-play-in-the-ukraine-conflict/