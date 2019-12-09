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Having Fun With Ferrocerium Fire Starters and How to Make Flashbangs
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36 views • December 09, 2019
!!!DANGER!!! In this video, I show you how to have fun with some ferrocerium rods/fire starters/flint/fire steel, how to make flashbangs and the weird properties that this pyrophoric alloy brings to the table.
This really is an adventure you don't want to miss!
Curious Bell Merchandise
https://teespring.com/stores/curious-bells-store
Amazon links
Ferrocerium rods large x8
https://amzn.to/2OQlkbS
Ferrocerium rods small x500
https://amzn.to/2rWOPjh
https://www.curiousbell.com
Become Patron!
https://www.patreon.com/CuriousBell
This really is an adventure you don't want to miss!
Curious Bell Merchandise
https://teespring.com/stores/curious-bells-store
Amazon links
Ferrocerium rods large x8
https://amzn.to/2OQlkbS
Ferrocerium rods small x500
https://amzn.to/2rWOPjh
https://www.curiousbell.com
Become Patron!
https://www.patreon.com/CuriousBell
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