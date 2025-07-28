ONLY Intense Prayer NOW....Will Keep Him Alive

StillSmallVoice

Divine Mercy Chaplet ✝🦅👀

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=divine+mercy+chaplet

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2016/04/28/chaplet-of-divine-mercy-for-the-usa/#more-23991

Prayer for encouragement

Tuesday, May 10th, 2011 @ 04:00 pm

Fill me now, O Lord, with the Gift of the Holy Spirit to carry Your most Holy Word to sinners who I must help save in Your Name. Help me to cover them, through my prayers, with Your Precious Blood so that they can be drawn to Your Sacred Heart. Give me the Gift of the Holy Spirit so that these poor souls can revel in Your New Paradise.

Amen

Crusade Prayer (85)

To Save the United States of America from the Hand of the deceiver

O Dear Jesus, cover our nation with Your most precious protection.

Forgive us our sins against God’s Commandments.

Help the American people to turn back to God.

Open their minds to the True Path of the Lord.

Unlock their hardened hearts, so that they will welcome Your Hand of Mercy. Help this nation to stand up against the blasphemies, which may be inflicted upon us to force us to deny Your Presence.

We beseech you, Jesus, to save us, protect us from all harm and embrace our people in Your Sacred Heart.

Amen.











