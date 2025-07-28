BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ONLY Intense Prayer NOW....Will Keep Him Alive
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1118 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 1 day ago

THANKS TO 

StillSmallVoice

-----------------

Divine Mercy Chaplet ✝🦅👀

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=divine+mercy+chaplet

-----------------

Chaplet of Divine Mercy for the USA

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2016/04/28/chaplet-of-divine-mercy-for-the-usa/#more-23991

-----------------

Prayer for encouragement
Tuesday, May 10th, 2011 @ 04:00 pm
Fill me now, O Lord, with the Gift of the Holy Spirit to carry Your most Holy Word to sinners who I must help save in Your Name. Help me to cover them, through my prayers, with Your Precious Blood so that they can be drawn to Your Sacred Heart. Give me the Gift of the Holy Spirit so that these poor souls can revel in Your New Paradise.
Amen

-------------

Crusade Prayer (85) 
To Save the United States of America from the Hand of the deceiver 
O Dear Jesus, cover our nation with Your most precious protection.
Forgive us our sins against God’s Commandments.
Help the American people to turn back to God.
Open their minds to the True Path of the Lord.
Unlock their hardened hearts, so that they will welcome Your Hand of Mercy. Help this nation to stand up against the blasphemies, which may be inflicted upon us to force us to deny Your Presence.
We beseech you, Jesus, to save us, protect us from all harm and embrace our people in Your Sacred Heart.
Amen.





Keywords
only intense prayer nowwill keephim alive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy