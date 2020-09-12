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Covid-19 : Vingt-quatre professionnels de santé belges témoignent.
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7 views • September 12, 2020
4 sept. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dt7V5lnJ--c
Initiative Citoyenne : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW0CYuhmuLtcMS8FrtUZPDg
Le site du collectif de soignants belges Transparence Coronavirus
www.transparence-coronavirus.be
L'appel des soignants à signer si vous êtes soignant belge intéressé (le site étant tout récent, ce formulaire de signature va être mis en place très rapidement, s'il n'est pas encore actif, revenez dans peu de temps pour réessayer): https://www.transparence-coronavirus.be/appel.php
Les plaintes à l'Ordre des Médecins contre la Ministre belge Maggie DeBlock et 9 autres experts: vous les trouverez sur le site transparence-coronavirus.be
- Le site d'Initiative Citoyenne :
http://initiativecitoyenne.be/
Initiative Citoyenne : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW0CYuhmuLtcMS8FrtUZPDg
Le site du collectif de soignants belges Transparence Coronavirus
www.transparence-coronavirus.be
L'appel des soignants à signer si vous êtes soignant belge intéressé (le site étant tout récent, ce formulaire de signature va être mis en place très rapidement, s'il n'est pas encore actif, revenez dans peu de temps pour réessayer): https://www.transparence-coronavirus.be/appel.php
Les plaintes à l'Ordre des Médecins contre la Ministre belge Maggie DeBlock et 9 autres experts: vous les trouverez sur le site transparence-coronavirus.be
- Le site d'Initiative Citoyenne :
http://initiativecitoyenne.be/
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