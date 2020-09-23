Does My American Flag Offend You

I'm fed up with all these spoiled idiots who take advantage of everything this country has to offer and then have the nerve to take a knee during our National anthem and disrespect the American flag. They love everything they can take and have given nothing in return. They don't deserve this country. They don't deserve to be here. Well if my American flag offends you ... that's too damn bad ... good men shed their blood and lives to give meaning and purpose to that flag and when you disrespect it you disrespect them. I won't tolerate that behavior... if this country is not to your liking ... please feel free to leave and never return ...