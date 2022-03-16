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Hiding life and death vaccine data is FRAUD
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96 views • March 16, 2022
Spending 1 billion tax payer dollars on a propaganda campaign for an experimental treatment is criminal. People were forced to make uninformed decisions based on this deceptive advertising campaign. Pfizer’s latest data dump in March 2022 told us that deaths happened immediately between December 1, 2020 two Fairbury 28th 2021. Propaganda ran amok during this time as people were tricked into making the decision to take the poisoned antidote. This happened just before they started to mandate the vaccination.
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