Zelensky Embraces Celebrity Status While Ukrainians Are Slaughtered

Stew Peters Show





The Deep State in America is rooting for the sacrifices of Ukrainian soldiers for the sake of blood money!





Deanna Lorraine joins to talk about Vlodomir Zelensky and his theater play during the war against Russia. Zelensky is literally spending his days taking photoshoots with Vogue, and meeting Hollywood celebrities instead of saving the lives of his troops.





We need to wake the masses up for believing the political theater that is the Ukraine vs Russia crisis.





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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