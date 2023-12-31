Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#Censorship on #truthsocial Make America Great Again Posted by @dwp970482022 · PROTECT AND #SERVE TAKING AWAY YOUR RIGHS BROWN SHIRT #NAZI
channel image
DWP97048
9 Subscribers
21 views
Published Yesterday

#Censorship on #truthsocial  Make America Great Again  Posted by @dwp970482022 ·  PROTECT AND #SERVE  TAKING AWAY YOUR RIGHS  BROWN SHIRT #NAZI 


COMPLETELY  UTTERLY COMTEMTIBLE AND DISRESPECTFUL  PROTECT AND #SERVE  YOU'LL BE ONE OF THE ONE TAKING AWAY YOUR RIGHS  BROWN SHIRT  #NAZI  https://truthsocial.com/group/make-america-great-again/posts/111672492282242129 

It is my opinion that you are entitled to your opinion, especially when it does not agree, with my opinion! That means even when you don’t afford me the right of having my opinion, I will not oppose my opinion on you, but I will still share my opinion! The problem with overzealous, leftist and general nut bags like #Marxist, #Socialist and #Communist, would kill me for my opinion do you fall in one of those categories? #China #ChinaJoe #CCP If you do, you might be the problem!

Keywords
censorshipnazitruthsocialprotect and servecompletely utterly contemptible and disrespectful

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket