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'The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering ( Dane Wigington Geoengineering Watch )
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54 views • August 27, 2020
Interesting video of a seminar on Climate Change from a Geoengineering viewpoint. Have they been ruining our world, on purpose?
Decent video this:
Decent video this:
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