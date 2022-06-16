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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/get-a-fresh-dose-of-encouragement/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I have a powerful word of encouragement. Everything is going to be all right — in fact, it is going to change for the better!"